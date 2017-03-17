TMC in Narada sting video: Calcutta HC orders CBI probe

Kolkata, March 17: The Calcutta High Court has ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday, to investigate the allegations and charges against the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders including ministers and MPs. The TMC leaders were found seen accepting bribes in a sting operation done by the Narada News. The court has ordered to register the FIR after the primary inquiry within 72 hours time.

The accused includes ministers and MPs

It showed 12 members of the Trinamool Congress including ministers and MPs, accepting bribes. These members include former Railway Minister Mukul Roy, Former Union Minister Sugatha Roy, State ministers named Subratho Mukherjee, Farhad Hakeem, MPs named Sulthan Ahmmed, Prasoon Banerji, MLA Iqbal Ahmmed, Kolkota Mayor Suvon Banerji, TMC leader Kakoli Khosh Dasthikar, TMC youth division president Suvendu Adhikari, former transport minister Madan Mithra, Burdwan SP and MH Ahmmed Mirsa.

During April 2016, the Calcutta High Court had constituted a three-member commission to investigate the controversial video tapes. Narada News, led by its editor-in-chief Matthew Samuel, had earlier published three sets of videotapes of its sting operation. In this videos, top TMC leaders were seen accepting bribes from journalists who posed as businessmen.

Ruling party took action against Mathew Samuel, CEO of Narada News: Court orders to stop

The ruling party Trinamool Congress had dismissed the authenticity of tapes by calling it ‘doctored’. ‘Dirty tricks departments’ of its political opponents are behind this ‘smear’ campaign, said TMC in a statement. The order has been delivered by the Acting Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court Justice Nishitha Mathre and Justice T Chakrabarti.

Narada News has published the videos on 2016 March 14. When the videos taken by Narada news were published in media, the Mamata Banerji government had charged criminal offenses against the Narada News CEO Mathew Samuel. He was also called for interrogation. But now the Court has ordered to stop all proceeding made by the government against him, as the case us under consideration of the court.