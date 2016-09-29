TN and Karnataka need to find a solution together on Cauvery water sharing: Uma Bharti

New Delhi, September 29: Union Minister Uma Bharti who was presiding over a meeting convened by the Centre to find a political solution to the volatile issue of sharing of Cauvery water by Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, said that a team of experts would be sent to Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to assess the ground situation in the two states.

The Water resources minister expressed appreciation over both states trying to find a solution and iterated that it would be in their best interests for the two states to jointly find a solution and to then approach the court with it.

The meeting over Cauvery water sharing was called after Karnataka refused to comply with the supreme court order to release 6,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Karnataka Water Resources Minister MB Patil, Tamil Nadu PWD Minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy along with the Chief Secretaries of both states were present at the meeting.

Prior to attending the meeting, Siddaramaiah had told the media that Karnataka was facing “severe difficulties” in meeting its water requirement. “22 of our districts have been declared drought-hit for the Kharip 2016 season. We are struggling with managing water requirements. We hope for a solution in state’s interest,” he said.

Karnataka had yesterday decided to defer release of 6,000 cusecs of Cauvery water per day to Tamil Nadu as per the Supreme Court direction, awaiting outcome of the trilateral parleys.