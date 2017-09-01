TN Assembly Speaker issues notice to 19 pro-Dinakaran MLAs, second after Aug 25

Chennai/Tamil Nadu, September 1: The 19 Members of Legislative Assembly of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) who supported TTV Dinakaran, the sidelined deputy chief received a notice by the Tamil Nadu Speaker for the second time, and was questioned to explain their position by September 5. Previously also, the Speaker had sent a notice on August 25 looking for a clarification on a plea for their disqualification.

The 19 MLAs had submitted a memorandum to state Governor C. Vidyasagar Rao for withdrawing their support to the Chief Minister, as they were upset over the coming together of the two major factions of the AIADMK. The MLAs, who are currently lodged at a resort at Puducherry, are part of the faction led by the now jailed AIADMK General Secretary V.K. Sasikala and her nephew Dinakaran. The rebelling members, led by Dinakaran, have been demanding Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palanisamy to prove his majority in the Assembly after they broke away from the AIADMK faction, and demanded for Dinakaran to be made the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. (ANI)