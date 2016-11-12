TN Chief Jayalalithaa well, can leave when she wants, says Apollo hospital

Chennai, Nov 12: J Jayalalithaa’s lung infection is now fully under control and she can leave whenever she feels fit, the chairman of Apollo Hospitals, where the Tamil Nadu chief minister has been recovering for nearly two months, said today.

“Jayalalithaa’s infection is fully under control. She can go whenever she feels fit. Her discharge depends upon her. There is no fixed date. She has to reinvigorate herself to go back. What’s required is recuperation. The team working towards that,” Dr Prathap C Reddy said.

The 68-year-old, one of India’s most powerful politicians, was admitted to the hospital on September 22 and was being treated for lung infection.

Earlier this month, Reddy had said that the chief minister was completely recovered. A specialist from London and three doctors from AIIMS have been treating Jayalalithaa, besides a team of doctors from Apollo Hospitals.