TN CM O Panneerselvam meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Jallikattu protest intensifies

New Delhi, Jan. 19: As the protest over lifting of ban on bull taming sport Jallikattu intensifies, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter’s official 7, Lok Kalyan Marg here on Thursday.

He is expected to urge the Prime Minister to get an ordinance passed in favour of the traditional bull-taming sport.

Nearly 36 hours have passed since the protests began across Tamil Nadu against the ban on Jallikattu.

Meanwhile, a large number of people thronged Chennai’s Marina Beach in support of Jallikattu. Actor Raghava Lawrence was also seen in attendance.

The police resorted to baton-charge to disperse the protesters, who gathered at the beach since Tuesday evening.

The authorities have ordered over two dozen colleges in the city to close down as the crowd swelled at the main protest site in the capital.

The protesters, who have rejected Panneerselvam’s appeal to end the protests and refused to leave till the ban on Jallikattu is lifted, want the government and courts to listen to their demands. (ANI)