TN CM Palanisami to meet PM Modi today

New Delhi [India], Feb. 27 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palanisami will on Monday meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister arrived in Delhi last night.

During his meeting with Prime Minister Modi, Palanisami is likely to take up various issues, including exempting Tamil Nadu from NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) and seeking funds to address damage caused by cyclone Vardah, among others.

Palanisami had a brief interaction with Prime Minister Modi at Coimbatore earlier on February 24 when he had arrived in the city to inaugurate the bust of Adiyogi. (ANI)