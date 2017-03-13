TN: DMK workers stage protests in front of ration shops

Chennai, March 13: Hundreds of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) workers including, party Parliamentarian Kanimozhi, were detained on Monday for holding protests outside ration shops across Tamil Nadu demanding adequate supply of commodities.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Working President and Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu assembly M K Stalin had announced the protest saying commodities were not properly available in ration shops in the state.

Kanimozhi, the daughter of Karunanidhi and a member of Rajya Sabha , was detained at Royapettah at Chennai, police said.

“While essential commodities like palm oil, sugar, rice and dhal are not available in PDS shops( Ration Shops), all types of liquor are available in TASMAC shops. That is the condition of the Tamil Nadu administration,” Kanimozhi told reporters before being detained by police.

Hundreds of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) workers, including MLAs, former Ministers and senior leaders were detained in different parts of Tamil Nadu including at Chennai, Villupuram, Dindigul and Thiruvannamalai.

Meanwhile, MK Stalin charged the state government with non-performance and warned of more protests.

“From ration shops to the state Secretariat, this is a government unable to perform. Therefore, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) will hold more protests to remove it,” Stalin told reporters at Chennai.

“In many places, the public also joined the protest in large numbers to condemn the unavailability of PDS commodities,” said a senior Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader.

The detained party leaders and members were taken to nearby community centers or marriage halls. They will be freed in the evening.