Goddess deity in Coimbatore decorated with new Rs.2, 000 notes to mark 2017

January 2, 2017 | By :
Goddess deity in Coimbatore decorated with new Rs.2, 000 notes to mark 2017

Coimbatore , Jan. 2 : Even as the nation still reels from a cash crunch post demonetisation, a small temple in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore district was seen decorating its goddess deity with new Rs. 2000 notes as sign of celebrating New Year.
At least 5 lakh worth Rs. 2,000 notes were used to decorate Goddess Makaliamman.
Devotees thronged the temple in large number and offered prayers to the goddess.
The temple priest, Krishnamoorthy, said the goddess was adorned with new currencies as prayer for the country never to face a scarcity of cash again.
“This year, there is a huge shortage of bank notes but still we have decorated the temple. And, the purpose of doing so is to pray to god that this type of cash shortage never happens again,” said Krishnamoorthy.
“There is a huge shortage of lower currency notes after demonetisation. Therefore, the temple deity has been beautifully decorated with rupees 2000 currency notes,” said a devotee, Geetha.
Local residents believe that the blessings of gods should be sought before beginning anything new.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November announced that the old Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 notes would lose its monetary value. (ANI)

Tags: , , , , , ,
Related News
Tamil Nadu: Protesters attempt to parcel sanitary napkins to Modi and Jaitley in protest over 12 percent GST
12,000 solar pumps have been distributed so far to the farmers in Chhattisgarh
Switzerland court fines man USD 4,000 for liking controversial post on social networking site Facebook
Japan International Cooperation Agency to provide over Rs. 2,291 crore for Odisha sewerage treatment plants
Female elephant gets trapped in slush dies near Anaikatti in Coimbatore
Turkey detains over 1,000 suspects who aresupporters of US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen
Top