TN govt asks A Arumughaswamy commission to submit investigation report on Jayalalithaa’s death within 3 months

Chennai/ Tamil Nadu, September 28: Justice A Arumughaswamy commission will go into the “circumstances and situation” that lead to the hospitalisation of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and her “unfortunate demise”, announced the state government on Wednesday. TN government has asked to submit the report within three months.

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) government, two days after naming Arumughaswamy, issued two separate government orders announcing the Terms of Reference (ToR) and powers that can be exercised by the inquiry commission.

As per the government order, ToR will be to inquire into the “circumstances and situation leading to the hospitalisation of the late Hon’ble Chief Minister on September 22, 2016 and subsequent treatment provided till her unfortunate demise on December 5, 2016.”

Commission of Inquiry under Justice A. Arumughaswamy probing #Jayalalithaa‘s death would submit its report within 3 months (1/2) @the_hindu pic.twitter.com/xvwoJ6LynY — Dennis S Jesudasan (@DennisJesudasan) September 27, 2017

There are several allegations that ‘wrong treatment’ had been given to Jayalalithaa, and also there was deliberate delay on the part of ‘those attending to her’ in rushing her to the hospital. ToR after going into the circumstances, is asked to complete its inquiry and submit the report in English and Tamil within a period of three months.

According to Commissions of Inquiry Act 1952, the committee will enjoy all powers.

The former judge’s name was announced more than a month after the TN Government decided to institute a one-member judicial commission to go into the death of Jayalalithaa, who breathed her last at 11.30 PM on December 5, 2016.

While making the announcement on August 16, Palanisamy said the commission was appointed as there were representations from several organisations seeking an inquiry into her death.

The inquiry commission was announced as part of the deal that sealed the merger of EPS and OPS factions since it was one of the prime demands of O Panneerselvam, now deputy chief minister.

Panneerselvam had set three conditions, removal of V K Sasikala from AIADMK, inquiry into Jayalalithaa’s death and converting Poes Garden residence of J Jayalalithaa into a memorial.

The naming of the former judge came as Opposition parties raised the pitch for a CBI probe into Jayalalithaa’s death after Forest Minister Dindigul C Srinivasan told at a public meeting that they had “lied” regarding progress in Jayalalithaa’s health fearing Sasikala.

