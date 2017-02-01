TN govt file petition in Supreme Court against construction of six Kerala check dams across Bhavani river

Chennai,Feb1: Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Tuesday announced in the Assembly that the state government would file a petition in the Supreme Court against the move to construct six check dams by the Kerala government across Bhavani river.

When the issue was raised by Leader of Opposition M.K. Stalin, the Chief Minister said Kerala had proposed to construct six check dams across Bhavani and brought materials for construction of one of them.

Panneerselvam said he wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention on the issue since the centre’s assistance should be sought as a first step. But, the centre had not responded to Tamil Nadu government’s plea and the state would file a petition in the Supreme Court within one or two days against the building of check dams, he said.

The construction of a check dam by Andhra Pradesh government had been stayed by the Supreme Court following an appeal by the Tamil Nadu government, he said.