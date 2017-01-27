TN imposes ban on sale of soft drinks and mineral water by MNC

Chennai, Jan 27:Tamil Nadu Trader Organisations imposed a ban on the sale of soft drinks and mineral water made by multi-national companies such as Coca Cola and Pepsi from March 1st, 2017. The traders body is planning to  create awareness about the harmful effects of soft drinks to all the people.

Extending his support to the ban, AR Murugadoss informed: ‘I stopped drinking Pepsi or coke since 3 years while I started writing kaththi. Now it’s also banned from our shooting spot’.

Farmers are facing severe water scarcity because of these companies manufacturing aerated drinks. Focus shifted to this aspect during the Jallikattu protest. Even Restaurants and Hotels might be asked to stop selling soft drinks.

Coca Cola and Pepsi holds 80 percent of the soft drink market share in India. Stand taken by Tamilians will have an impact on these multi-national firms.

