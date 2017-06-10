TN inspectors raids godowns and eateries in Chennai after prevalence of plastic rice in the city

Chennai,June10:: Following complaints about prevalence of plastic rice in the city, state government officials have been conducting raids at godowns and eateries in Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu.

“Godowns at Redhills in the city and other areas were raided by officers from the food safety department. Also, after the transport staff had expressed doubts about the meals supplied to them from the MTC canteen at Ayanavaram, officials conducted a search there as well,” sources said.

“However, at the end of the raids, plastic rice was not found anywhere. But the officials have warned that strict action would be taken if plastic rice is sold or used,” they added.

On Thursday, state food minister R Kamaraj maintained that plastic rice was not being sold anywhere in Tamil Nadu. He also said that strict action would be taken if anyone was found selling it.

“There is no question of plastic rice in Tamil Nadu. It is not being sold anywhere in these parts,” he told reporters. He also ruled out the possibility of plastic rice being supplied through ration shops.