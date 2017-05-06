TN SCERT to train 60 assistant professors to update articles in the Tamil Wikipedia

CHENNAI,May6: The second largest Wikipedia among the Indian languages, the Tamil Wikipedia, is to get a boost from government school teachers as the state government aims to make it one of the largest online resources. Currently, with 99,916 articles, the Tami Wikipedia has 20,000 articles less compared to Hindi.

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), in collaboration with Tamil Virtual Academy (TVA), has imparted the training to over 60 assistant professors from District Institute of Education and Training and government schools.

Speaking at the valedictory of the training programme, G.Arivoli, director of SCERT said, “Teachers can write articles about the unknown but historically important places in their districts. They can also write about tourist destinations, unique food items and small deities.” He also urged the teachers to travel and read books.

SCERT joint directors P.Kumar and V.Balamurugan asked the teachers to come out with articles about the hidden facts. “The teachers can attract the attention of the world by discovering information about various places.”

Teachers were given basic computer training and how to upload articles on the Wikipedia during the training.