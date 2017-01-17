TN: ‘Some sections’ of BJP want to bring down AIADMK govt, says Sasikala’s husband Natarajan

January 17, 2017 | By :

Chennai, Jan 17: M Natarajan, husband of AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala, has accused “some sections” in the BJP of trying to split the AIADMK and get the state government dismissed.

“They are trying to break the AIADMK and dismiss our government. They are trying to besmirch our government. There are also attempts to saffronise Tamil Nadu but they will not succeed. I will tour the entire state and tear their mask,” he said.
“We will not allow such conspiracies to succeed… I will face the challenge squarely… I am willing to come anywhere single-handedly, to Gujarat, to UP, anywhere,” he said while addressing the valedictory session of the three-day ‘Thamizhar Kalai Ilakkiya Pongal Thiruvizha’ (Tamil art and literary Pongal festival) in Thanjavur.
Tags: , , ,
Related News
Main course of discussion on Twitter, Rajya Sabha, ‘Pakoda’ now takes a protest avatar
Selling ‘pakoda’ better than begging | In Rajya Sabha maiden speech, Amit Shah attacks Congress
Congress gives a spin to PM’s ‘Top’ remark | Asks whether he is on ‘Pot’
Economics fails Chandrababu Naidu | TDP’s political alliance with BJP to stay
TDP to decide future of alliance with BJP | Crucial meet today
Budget’s first causality | TDP threatens to snap ties with BJP
Top