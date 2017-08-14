Toastmaster club InterraIT to focus on gender wage gap, lack of career growth opportunities, work-life balance and harassment at work

New Delhi, Aug 11 : In the progressing corporate world, it is not satisfactory to express communication in a very catalytic and favourable environment. In a bid to get a winning edge over others, employees need to scale up their leadership skills, express themselves and socialize with other staff.

InterraIT is one such first corporate toastmaster clubs in the capital that helps in shaping personalities. The Interra IT club was the first corporate club that came into existence in 2006. It believes in the idea that industry leaders play the most vital role in encouraging participation of workforce, while culture of empathy and equal opportunity towards workers goes a long way to ensure professional excellence- a win-win situation for the industry and the workforce.

Interacting with UNI, InterraIT, President and CEO Asoke K Laha said, “The InterraIT club is a platform that provides the members an excellent platform to master in many spectra of leadership.

It provides the members an opportunity to master in many spectra of leadership and also gives them a chance to connect with their peers from other organizations and districts.” Discussing on engagement of women employees in his organisation, Mr Laha said, “In our organisation, women employees are actively engaged at all levels of the workforce. Many of our successful women employees have joined InterraIT directly from campus and have grown in responsibilities and stature over decades.” “The key challenges faced by women at work are- underestimation of their potential by managers, lack of mentors.

Even highly qualified women are often not considered to be serious about their careers- they are looked upon as stop-gap arrangements till they get married or have kids and opt out of the workforce. This leads to capable women professionals being deprived of challenging and plum assignments”, Mr Laha added. Talking to UNI on employment policies, the President and CEO, InterraIT said, “Issues like gender wage gap, lack of career growth opportunities, work-life balance and harassment at work still continue to plague in workplaces.

Leaders and managers need to be sensitized towards the return on investment in hiring, skilling, utilizing and retaining professionals in all segments of our enterprises and organisations. It will definitely contribute positively towards the productivity and profits of enterprises and well-being of our society