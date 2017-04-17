Today-is-World-Haemophilia-day,-that-inherited-genetic-disorder

New Delhi,April17: Today, the 17th of April is World Haemophilia Day, a day to to come together to show our support for the millions of women and girls affected by bleeding disorders.

Haemophilia, also spelled hemophilia, is an inherited genetic disorder that affects the blood’s ability to clot. Hemophilia affects approximately 1 in 10,000 people.

An individual with the condition may bleed spontaneously or for longer than a healthy person after injury or surgery. Haemophilia is passed to a child by one or both of their parents.

There are two main types of haemophilia – haemophilia A and haemophilia B. However, haemophilia A accounts for the majority of cases.

Acquired haemophilia is a rarer form of haemophilia that isn’t an inherited condition, but is caused by the immune system (the body’s natural defence against infection and illness) attacking the clotting factors in the blood.

Both haemophilia A and haemophilia B have the same symptoms. Haemophilia symptoms vary depending on how severe the condition is, although the main sign is prolonged bleeding.

Mild haemophilia

People with mild haemophilia may not have any symptoms for many years until an event such as a surgery or a dental procedure occurs. These events could result in prolonged bleeding.

Moderate haemophilia

However, in cases of moderate haemophilia symptoms will be noticeable early on. Children born with moderate haemophilia bruise easily and may also experience internal bleeding, especially around their joints. Symptoms of a joint bleed may include – tingling sensation in the joint, pain or irritation in the joint.

If left untreated, it can cause stiffness, more severe pain in the joint as well as the affected area can become swollen, tender and hot.

Severe haemophlia

Symptoms of severe haemophlia are similar to those found in moderate hemophilia. However, joint bleeding is more frequent and severe.

A child with severe haemophilia has spontaneous bleeding – which means he/she starts bleeding for no apparent reason. Spontaneous bleeding can take the form of nosebleeds, bleeding gums, joint bleeds and muscle bleeding.

If left untreated, people with severe haemophilia can lead to joint deformity, soft tissue bleeding and serious internal bleeding.

Unfortunately, there’s no cure for haemophilia, however, treatment can help a person with the condition to enjoy a good quality of life.