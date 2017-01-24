Today is National Girl Child Day

NewDelhi , Jan.24 : National Girl Child Day will be celebrated today at a special function in New Delhi in view of exemplary achievements by nation’s daughters during last year.
They presented commendable performance at the Olympics and Paralympics besides historic induction of the first batch of female fighter pilots into the Indian Air Force (IAF).
Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi and Minister of State Krishna Raj will be addressing the audience.
The occasion shall be marked by release of National Plan of Action for Children 2016.
Ten districts under the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ scheme for their exemplary performance will also be felicitated. (ANI)

