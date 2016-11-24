Today is the Last day to use old notes at Petrol Pumps, Hospitals and other Utilities

New Delhi, Nov 24 : The facility to use the demonetised currency notes for utility bill payments, purchase of air, rail and Metro tickets, payments at petrol pumps and government hospitals will end on Thursday midnight, unless the government extends the deadline again.

The government had allowed people to use the old Rs 500/1,000 currency notes for rail reservation, air tickets, Metro rail tickets, water and electricity bill payments, hospital bills and cremation ground charges.

These notes could also be used to make purchases at milk booths, petrol and diesel outlets and to pay for LPG cylinders until November 24 midnight.

The earlier deadline of November 14 for use of old notes for these services was extended for 10 days till Thursday.

With the government allowing people to pay utility bills and civic taxes in demonetised notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000, people were seen coming forward in large numbers to avail the facility.

Rather than stand for long hours in serpentine queues at bank offices to exchange the old currency notes for new or have them deposited in their accounts, citizens preferred to use them up to pay the property tax, fee under Land Regularisation Scheme and other charges and arrears.

–IANS