Toddler dies after swallowing coin in South Kashmir

Srinagar, Dec 31:A toddler died after he swallowed a coin which stuck in his throat in Tral area of South Kashmir district of Pulwama, official sources said here today.

They said a toddler Manzoor Ahmad was playing with some coins in his Doodh Marg, Tral, home when he suddenly swallowed one coin.

However, the coin stuck in his throat, they said adding family members immediately rushed him to hospital where he was declared brought dead.