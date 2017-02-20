Toddler’s body found in garbage, mouth stuffed with cloth

February 20, 2017 | By :
Toddler's body found in garbage, mouth stuffed with cloth.

Chennai, Feb 20: A Three-year-old toddler’s body was found in garbage dump, in Chennai on Sunday. The girl’s mouth was stuffed with cloth.

The girl was purportedly killed by the attacker after he sexually assaulted her. The infant’s mouth was stuffed with rags. The body was spotted by workers who were unloading the garbage. They immediately called the Tiruvottiyur police after the discovery.

According to the mother of the infant who filed the missing complaint, the child was playing with her 5-year-old brother while their father was at work.

The autopsy on the body concluded that the child had indeed been molested by the paedophile.

It is being suspected that the neighbour had lured the girl by buying her an ice cream. Police are currently questioning the suspect.

Tags: , ,
Related News
Toddler falls to her death at an apartment building elevator in Changsha, central China’s Hunan province
UP legislative council chairman’s nephew slaps a sub-inspector in Etah police station after being detained for assaulting hospital staff who refused him ‘VIP treatment’
assaulted
Cyber Cell arrests Hyma consultancy MD, staff for harassing women
Toddler dies after swallowing coin in South Kashmir
Toddler with Down’s syndrome gets into ad after being rejected by modelling agency
Careful !!! Your toddler may know when you are lying
Top