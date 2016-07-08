Toilet is the main reason of Divorce Now? A newly-wed woman in Bihar divorced her husband

July 8, 2016 | By :

Patna, July 8 :  A newly-wed woman in a village in Bihar has declared she is “divorcing” her husband for not getting a toilet constructed at their house, and making her suffer the humiliation of going out into the open to relieve herself.

Archana Gautam told a gathering of Khothawa village panchayat in West Champaran district on Thursday that her husband Bablu Kumar has been ignoring her repeated appeals that they must have a pucca toilet at home.

“I have been forced to make way to an open field every day under the cover of darkness to relieve myself. The owner of the land repeatedly insults me,” she said.

Bablu and Archana married last May.

“Ask your parents to get the toilet built,” Bablu has been telling her, Archana said.

“I am fed up with him and forced to leave him,” she reportedly told the village panchayat.

Millions of people in Bihar do not have a toilet at home.

Tags: , ,
Related News
UP women complain over the lack of toilets
Kohli weds Anushka: Sixth cricketer to take a ‘prize catch’ from Bollywood
Brides-to-be, with the latest wedding collection get ready for a ‘stylish’ surprise!
Indian woman in Rajasthan gets court nod to divorce her husband because he would’nt build a toilet
Couple in UP cancel wedding over disagreement of outlook towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi
United Arab Emirates warned Qatar that it faces “divorce” from its Gulf neighbours unless it takes their demands seriously
Top