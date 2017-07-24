‘Toilet-Wife’ statement: SP demands strict action against Aurangabad District Magistrate

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), July 24: The Samajwadi Party on Monday demanded a strict action against Bihar’s Aurangabad District Magistrate (DM) Kanwal Tanuj, who stated those who cannot afford a toilet, should sell off their wives.

“He is an IAS officer and they are trained to have control on their language. Their salary comes out of the tax paid by people. His remark is against his conduct rules. Action should be taken against him. I would want to urge the government and the Chief Minister (Nitish Kumar), to take strict action against him,” SP leader Juhi Singh told ANI.

Yesterday, the Aurangabad DM said that those who cannot build a toilet for their wives should sell them.

He was addressing a public gathering on Saturday during a cleanliness drive in Jamhore village of the Aurangabad district.

“Due to lack of toilets, women get raped and harassed. It only costs Rs. 12,000 for the construction of the toilet. Is 12,000 more than anyone’s wife’s dignity? Who can let her wife get raped in return of Rs. 12000?” Tanuj said.

“If this is your mentality then go and sell your wife. Those who cannot build toilet should sell or auction his wife,” he added.

(ANI)