Tollywood Actor Kajal Aggarwal and Chiranjeevi in Croatia ,shooting for Khaidi No.150

Zagreb,Nov16:Tollywood actor Chiranjeevi‘ was seen shooting with his leading lady,Jajal Aggarwal, in his comeback film – Khaidi no 150 . Apart from not having worked together before, eyebrows were raised because people thought that the evident age gap between the two would reflect on screen, but how wrong were we?! Here’s a picture of the lead pair from their shooting spot in Croatia. Now let’s take a moment to admit how wrong we were about this couple, because they look too good together! Nobody would even believe they are working together for the first time, they complement each other perfectly! What say? Now we can’t wait to watch them on screen! All credit goes to whoever got them together.

Khaidi no 150 marks the comeback of the actor-turned-politician, Chiranjeevi to the big screen after a long gap. The movie is the Telugu remake of Kaththi. It will star Chiranjeevi in a double role. Of course, the movie has been tweaked to suit the Telugu audience. His fans are so excited, and there’s another reason for that. So, everyone knows Chiranjeevi is not only known for his acting skills but also for his moves on the dance floor. That’s why the makers of Khaidi no 150 have added a special song to this movie.

The song reportedly has been choreographed by Prabhudheva and also stars Lakshmi Raai. They have already completed the shoot for this song. can’t wait for the first glimpse. Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi gave us the perfect Diwali treat with the first look posters of Khaidi No 150. It showed the megastar in his perfect elements.

The movie has been produced by none other than his sonRam Charan. It also marks his production debut. The movie is all set for a Pongal release in 2017.

But from what we know, Nandamuri Balakrishnan’s Gautamiputra Satakarni is also set to release around the same time. So, are both movies heading for a clash? Adding to this already epic clash is Vijay’s Bairavaa that is also slated for a release around the same time! How are the fans of each of these stars taking it? If it happens, it will be quite the clash to look out for!