Tollywood : Shivrajkumar’s crucial cameo in ‘Gauthamiputra Satakarni’

Chennai, Oct 31 : Producer Y. Rajeev Reddy has confirmed that Kannada superstar Shivrajkumar has been roped in to play an important cameo in Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer upcoming Telugu historic drama “Gauthamiputra Satakarni”.

“Shivrajkumar sir will play a special guest role. What’s really interesting is that nobody from his family – and it includes his late father (Rajkumar) and brother (Puneeth Rajkumar) – has acted in any other language other than Kannada,” Rajeev told IANS.

Being directed by National Award winning filmmaker Krish Jagarlamudi, the movie also stars Shriya Saran, Hema Malini and Kabir Bedi.

Remaining tight-lipped about Shivrajkumar’s character in the film, he said: “I can’t comment about the character. Since he has agreed to play a guest role, Krish is working on the role. We are planning to shoot his portion from November 15 onwards.”

Rajeev also revealed that they are aiming at releasing the film during Sankranti festival next year.

“We have two songs and some patchwork left. We are almost done with the principal shoot,” he said.

Tipped to be a story of an unsung warrior from Satavahana dynasty, “Gauthamiputra Satakarni” is being made on a very lavish budget.