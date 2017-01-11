Tollywood wishes Chiranjeevi luck for comeback film

Chennai, Jan 11 : The Telugu film industry is celebrating megastar Chiranjeevi’s comeback with much fanfare. As his Telugu film “Khaidi No 150” has opened in cinemas, wishes are pouring in for the 61-year-old star.

Actor Ram Pothineni tweeted: “This is no mathematics. This is history. 150 + 100 The biggest festival ever. Wishing for the biggest blockbuster aKhaidi No 150′.”

This is no Mathematics.. This is History! 150 + 100 = The biggest festival ever!Wishing for the biggest blockbusters!! #KhaidiNo150 #GPSK — Ram Pothineni (@ramsayz) January 11, 2017

Writer-filmmaker B.V.S. Ravi said everybody was awaiting the arrival of the “emperor of entertainment”.

“Chiranjeevi back on silver screen. All the best to ‘Khaidi No 150’,” he wrote.

The break of tomorrow’s dawn marks d much awaited arrival of #EmperorOfEntertainment #Chiranjeevi back on d silverscreen. #KhaidiNo150 ATB? — BVS Ravi (@BvsRavi) January 10, 2017

Director Madhura Sreedhar tweeted: “What an excitement to see Chiranjeevi after 9 years.”

6 hours to go for the show at Prasad Multiplex. What an excitement to see megastar after 9 years! #KhaidiNo150 #BossIsBackfestival pic.twitter.com/o6hLepDoT9 — Madhura Sreedhar (@madhurasreedhar) January 10, 2017

“Khaidi No 150” is Chiranjeevi’s 150th film and it is produced by his son Ram Charan.

A remake of Tamil blockbuster “Kaththi”, the film also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Tarun Arora.

Meanwhile, the film is off to a flyer in the US and has already breached into the $1 million club from the premiere shows.

“The numbers are just phenomenal. The film has earned $1 million only from premieres in the US and this is proof to Chiranjeevi’s large fan base around the globe. With even decent reports from initial shows, it’s most likely to rewrite box-office records,” trade analyst Trinath told IANS.

–IANS