Tomato Matters: Man arrested for stealing tomatoes worth Rs 57,000 in Mumbai

Mumbai/Maharashtra, August 16: Mumbai’s Dahisar Police on Wednesday arrested one person for stealing tomatoes from a vegetable market. The 54-year old accused stole tomatoes worth Rs 57,000 from the shop of Jagat Shrivastava in Dahisar on July 18.

The accused has been sent to police custody till August 18 by a local court. Earlier, approximately 300 kilograms of tomatoes were stolen from the vegetable market in Mumbai’s Dahisar on July 20. The tomatoes were worth Rs 70,000.

On August 2, with the crazy price hike for tomatoes in the country at the moment, which has resulted in several thefts, the Congress in Lucknow came up with a novel idea to help locals and farmers protect their precious vegetable: A tomato bank!

Amid the protest launched against Central Government over the recent hike in tomato prices, the Congress opened one-of-its-own-kind ‘State Bank of Tomato’ in Lucknow. (ANI)