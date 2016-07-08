Tomb Raider’ reboot set to release in March 2018 with Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft

Los Angeles, July 8 The yet untitled reboot of “Tomb Raider”, which stars Oscar-winning actress Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft, has been slated to release on March 16, 2018.

The film will be directed by Roar Uthaug from a screenplay written by Geneva Robertson-Dworet, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The upcoming movie will focus on a young Croft on her first archaeological expedition who has to use her strength and harness her skills to survive a crazed Island cult and unlock mythological secrets surrounding her mysterious whereabouts.

Based on 1996’s video game, “Tomb Raider” was first adapted for film in 2001 which was titled “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider” and starred Angelina Jolie. The first movie grossed $274.7 million worldwide, while the 2003 sequel “Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life” earned $156.5 million.

Vikander, who won Best Supporting Actress at the 2016 Academy Awards for her role in “The Danish Girl”, gained public recognition after starring in “Ex Machina”.

She can next be seen on screen in “Jason Bourne” alongside Matt Damon and “The Light Between Oceans” in which she stars with her real-life boyfriend Michael Fassbender

(IANS)