Tomorrow is Lord Mahaveer Jayanthi

New Delhi, April08:Lord Mahaveer was the twenty fourth and last Tirthankara of the Jain religion of this era. Lord Mahavir was born on the thirteenth day of rising moon of Chaitra month, 599 B.C. in the state of Bihar, India. Mahaveer Jayanti or Mahavir Jayanti will be celebrated on 9th of April,2017 this year, festivity of which started a week earlier with cultural program celebrations and Prabhat Pheri . Jains across Jammu are gearing for the biggest festival with enthusiasm and zeal. Mahavir Jayanti or the birth anniversary of 24th Jain Tirthankar Mahavir Bhagwan will be celebrated across the city and across the world. This day falls in the month of April as per English calendar. His birthday is celebrated as Mahavir Jayanti day. Mahavir preached that right faith (samyak darshana), right knowledge (samyak jnana), and right conduct (samyak charitra) together is the real path to attain the liberation from karmic matter of one’s self.

Here is the list of the things, Mahavir Prabhu preached and taught all his life.

1. Nonviolence (Ahimsa): All living beings are equal and we should not to cause harm to any living beings.

2. Truthfulness (Satya): One should always speak the harmless truth only without any fear or prejudice.

3. Non-stealing (Asetya): One must not take anything not properly given

4. Chastity (Brahmacharya): implying not to indulge in sensual pleasure.

5. Non-possession/Non-attachment (Aparigraha): complete detachment from people, places, and material things

Mahavir made religion simple and natural, free from elaborate ritual complexities. His teachings reflected the internal beauty and harmony of the soul. Mahavir taught the idea of supremacy of human life and stressed the importance of the positive attitude of life.

Mahavir’s message of nonviolence (Ahimsa), truth (Satya), non stealing (Achaurya), celibacy (Brahma charya), and non possession (Aparigraha) is full of universal compassion.

Mahavir said that, "A living body is not merely an integration of limbs and flesh but it is the abode of the soul which potentially has perfect perception (Anant darshana), perfect knowledge (Anant

Mahavir emphasized that all living beings, irrespective of their size, shape, and form how spiritually developed or undeveloped, are equal and we should love and respect them. This way he preached the gospel of universal love. Mahavir rejected the concept of God as a creator, a protector, and a destroyer of the universe. He also denounced the worshiping of gods and goddesses as a means of material gains and personal benefits.

Mahavira taught tolerance and an appreciation that things can be seen from more points of view than one. Above all he taught that we ourselves produce our own fate by our own actions and emotions: we should not look outside for some god to praise or blame or ask for favors. Lord Mahavir’s teachings are aimed to improve the quality of life. His wisdoms explain the means to attain salvation. His teachings are relevant even today and are followed by Jains and other individuals.