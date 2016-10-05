Tooth troubles make Nargis Fakhri sad

Mumbai, Oct 05: Root canal treatment has become the root cause of sadness for actress Nargis Fakhri!

The “Rockstar” actress on Wednesday took to Twitter to share that she is undergoing “another root canal”.

“Oh man another root canal is there any way to treat teeth naturally? I’m so sad right now,” she tweeted.

On the work front, Nargis was last seen on screen in Riteish Deshmukh starrer “Banjo”, and was also seen in a special appearance in the Varun Dhawan and John Abraham starrer “Dishoom”.