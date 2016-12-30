Top 6 dedicated Live Mobile Tv Platforms that entertain, educate kids in 2017

New Delhi, Dec 30: Nowadays kids understand that they can watch TV shows “on demand” on a range of devices, from the family tablet to a parent’s smartphone.

There is now a growing collection of apps specially designed and curated for kids, from established broadcasters to internet companies to ensure complete enjoyment for kids.

The focus is not only to entertain but also to educate. We bring you top six dedicated video-on-demands apps for kids that took birth in the year 2016 to entertain and educate them.



YouTube Kids App: The official YouTube Kids app is designed for curious little minds. This is a delightfully simple (and free!) app, where kids can discover videos, channels and playlists they love.

If you ever find a video you’re concerned about, please flag it. This helps make YouTube Kids better for everyone. Kids can enjoy favorites like Thomas & Friends, DreamworksTV and Talking Tom, online hits like Mother Goose Club, Super Simple Songs and Wonder Quest, plus anything else they’re into — sports, animals, gaming, crafts and more.

nexGTv Kids App: What is childhood without the moral teachings from the Tales of Panchtantra, the delightful to-and-fro witty conversations between Vikram & Betal, the goofiness and adventure of Ducktales or the heart-warming stories from Malgudi Days?

In a bid to ensure that the upcoming, digital-first generation does not miss out on these entertaining yet educative shows.

India’s first kids’ video & infotainment app, young viewers across the globe can now immerse themselves in an eclectic mix of wonderful stories and delightful characters from series both vintage and new that will not only entertain them, but will also aid healthy intellectual development in their growth years!



NetflixApp: Netflix is a TV and film-streaming service aimed at all ages. It has a dedicated Kids feature, where any family members on your account who you have designated as children will only be able to see kids’ content. On Netflix’s App, you can specify whether they can see shows “for older kids and below” or just “for little kids only”, while adding a PIN to your account to ensure your children don’t try to watch unsuitable content on the sly.



Voot App: Biggest bouquet of Kids content: The most popular series and the most popular characters like Motu Patlu, Chhota Bheem, Pokemon, Kung Fu Panda, Dora, SpongeBob etc. By Voot Kids Pin you can set up a pin to make sure your kids only see what you want them to You can also seamlessly toggle between Voot and Voot Kids through this Security Pin. The Exclusive Shake Feature allows you to instantly swap to episodes of other popular characters by simply shaking your phone.

Nick App: The Nick app for Android puts the best of Nickelodeon at your fingertips. hilarious videos, games, recent full episodes and more! So have fun, play around, watch shows, and prepare to laugh until you snarf milk from your nose.

YuppTv Bazaar: YuppTV, as the largest OTT player for South-Asian content across the globe, announced its association with USP Studios to make its video content available on the Bazaar platform. USP Studios is a native YouTube Content Creator primarily in the Kids & Learning space with over 350+ owned and managed YouTube channels in its network has catapulted itself into a global leadership position in the genre by crossing a landmark 10 billion views on its network in a short span of 3 years. Recognized for creating highly engaging, engrossing and unique content for kids, some of their top channels are Kids TV, Kids Channel and Farmees to name a few.

(ANI)