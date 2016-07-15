Top Maoist leader surrenders in Ranchi, wants to lead a normal life

Ranchi, July 15 : Top Maoist leader Baleshwar Oraon, aka Bada Vikas, surrendered before the government and submitted his arms recently and said he wants to lead a normal life, according to reports.

Vikas carried a reward of Rs 25 lakhs, the sum of which will be received by him. He surrendered before DGP DK Pandey.

“The Maoist surrender policy inspired him to surrender. It is a big achievement of the police,” Pandey was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

Latehar SP Anoop Birthary, who laid the platform for Vikas’s surrender, said, “His influence extended to a few districts in north Chhattisgarh from Latehar and Garhwa districts where he based his activities. He is wanted in 54 cases in Jharkhand and 22 cases in Chhattisgarh.”

Vikas was a feared Maoist leader and was associated with the gang for a decade.