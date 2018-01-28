Top travel destinations to explore during 2018’s long weekends

New Delhi, Jan 28: This year, has shaped out to be a traveler’s paradise, with over 16 long weekends coming up.

There are a number of destinations, both domestic and international, that have gained popularity in the recent past as popular travel spots among tourists.

Here are some places you could visit in India and abroad, as per ixigo, a travel marketplace:

McLeod Ganj (Himachal Pradesh)

McLeod Ganj is a paramount center of Tibetan Buddhism and culture. Precisely known as Little Lhasa, the town is home to a number of monasteries, essential temples, and other ancient structures. This beautiful hill station has it all, from treks to strolls, delicious cuisines to amazing beverages, adventures to spiritual places and much more. If you are an adventure junkie, experience trekking and camping on the Triund trail.

Coorg (Karnataka)

One of the best times to experience the raw natural beauty of Coorg is during March. This month sees the blooming of tea and spice plantations which fills the valleys with fragrances, refreshing your senses to the core. Must visit places in Coorg include Abbey Falls, Nagarhole National Park, Namdroling Monastery, Burude Falls, Honnamana Kere Lake, among others.

Sundarbans (West Bengal)

In the pre-winter month of November, the gates of Sundarbans National Park open. This month makes traveling to the dense mangrove forests easier to navigate through the meandering rivers to spot the Royal Bengal Tigers, as they are out sunbathing by the river. With enjoyable temperatures, dense foliage, and a wondrous wildlife, Sundarbans is easily one of the best places to visit in November. Beware of crocodiles and wild boar.

Mount Abu (Rajasthan)

The only hill station of Rajasthan, Mount Abu is the perfect escape from the scorching heat of June. Sitting amidst green forests, it lies in the Aravalli mountain range, around 1,220 meters above sea level. Get most of your vacation here and visit places like Nakki Lake, the famous Sunset Point, Achaleshwar Mahadev Temple, Trevor’s Tank and Toad Rock.

Istanbul (Turkey)

November in Istanbul is a few degrees warmer than the neighbouring countries of Europe and also provides a vigorous push of the exotic to ward off the winter blues. Quite literally the meeting ground of the East and the West, Istanbul is lined with frescoed palaces, churches, museums and art galleries. Indulge in a reviving Turkish bath, see the city from high above on a hot balloon or fill up on Baklava with Turkish tea.

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka is stunningly picturesque, affordable and full of simple, smiling people. One of the most beautiful island nations of the world, its geography boasts of blissful beaches, rolling rainforests, and magnificent mountains while its culture and creative cuisine guarantee a trip most memorable.

Egypt

After the fierce heat of the summer months, September is pleasantly perfect to explore the ancient wonders and the endlessly spellbinding landscapes of Egypt. With peering pyramids, deserts, soaring minarets and temple ruins, this ‘Gift of the Nile’ deserves a place in everyone’s travel bucket list.(ANI)