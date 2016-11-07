Tornado in central Italy kills two

November 7, 2016 | By :

Italy,Nov7:According to reports, a man died in hospital after being struck by falling building fragments. The tornado caused two of the floors in the eight story building to collapse in Via Ancona.

A tornado has hit the coastal town of Ladispoli, Italy, with local media reporting at least one person dead.

The victim was a 36 year old Pakistani man.

Two others have been injured. Shops, cars and trees have also suffered damage.

Italy has been hit by powerful storms that have left branches strewn across roads and flooding in some areas. A road in Rome was partially closed to traffic due to large branches blocking some of the roadway.

Weather reports say severe storms are expected, with a tornado risk in Central Italy.

On Thursday, a ‘waterspout’ or tornado of water was spotted off the coast of Positano in Italy.

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Drive-by shootings in a Italian town, black immigrants targeted
Passenger train derailment kills 2 in Italy
Indian students attacked in Italy: Sushma Swaraj personally monitoring the situation, asks students not to worry
Italian Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon jets crash into crashed into the sea at Terracina,during airshow, in south of Rome
Three-man space crew from Italy, Russia and the United States arrives to the ISS
Terrorist bomb attack in a Shiite village in Bahrain kills a policeman
Top