Tornado in central Italy kills two

Italy,Nov7:According to reports, a man died in hospital after being struck by falling building fragments. The tornado caused two of the floors in the eight story building to collapse in Via Ancona.

A tornado has hit the coastal town of Ladispoli, Italy, with local media reporting at least one person dead.

The victim was a 36 year old Pakistani man.

Two others have been injured. Shops, cars and trees have also suffered damage.

Italy has been hit by powerful storms that have left branches strewn across roads and flooding in some areas. A road in Rome was partially closed to traffic due to large branches blocking some of the roadway.

Weather reports say severe storms are expected, with a tornado risk in Central Italy.

On Thursday, a ‘waterspout’ or tornado of water was spotted off the coast of Positano in Italy.