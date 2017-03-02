Tornadoes in midwest US kill four people

New York , Mar. 2 Tornadoes lashed the Midwest of the United States on Tuesday, killing at least four people and leaving a trail of destruction.

The severe weather extended into Wednesday, and forecasters said the Mid-Atlantic and Deep South were also at risk for dangerous conditions, reports the New York Times.

The authorities in Illinois said at least two people had died in the state, and Missouri officials reported one fatality after a frightening stretch of storms barreled through the region. A handful of homes were destroyed in Perryville, Mo., where one person died, and the Missouri Department of Public Safety said that some travelers along Interstate 55 had been affected.

The National Weather Service said it was sending teams to survey storm damage, and the American Red Cross was opening shelters in the region, where officials reported dozens of injuries.

The Weather Service warned that Kentucky, Tennessee and Virginia were most likely to endure severe storms on Wednesday, though forecasters also said there was an “enhanced” risk for severe weather in parts of Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. (ANI)