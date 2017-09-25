Tortured like animal, refused to give water, Indian woman rescued from Saudi Arabia after 14 months of slavery

Mangaluru/ Karnataka, September 25: Jacintha Mendonca, 42 year old Karnataka woman, has been recently rescued from human trafficking. She told that she was tortured like an animal, was forced to work like a slave in a household for than 14 months.

She was initially taken to Dubai by a Mumbai based recruiting agency who had promised her a well playing job at Qatar. Later with her knowledge, she was taken to Saudi Arabia to work in a household at Yanbu. For the last 14 months, she had been enslaved there.

Mendonca said, “I had a hellish experience in Yanbu…I was made to work day in and day out at three mansions belonging to the employer’s mother, his three wives and their children…I was tortured like an animal.” She added that the children called her ‘gaddama‘ (slave).

Mendonca alleges that she was forced to stay inside the house and was not allowed to go out anywhere. She had tried to escape in November 2016 but police caught her and sent back to the employer. As she tried to escape, later on she received more torture. She alleges that she was badly beaten up, banged her head against the wall and employers even refused to give her water.

In April this year, Human Rights Protection Foundation of Udupi contacted head of the NRI Forum Rodrigues in Saudi Arabia and rescued Mendonca. She reunited with her family in Mundrangady in Udupi district on September 22.

As per media reports, she has asked the authorities to take action against the recruiting agency who had cheated her. Ravindra Shanbagh of Udupi Human Rights Foundation asserted that they would be able to locate the employer in Saudi Arabia only after a series of attempts.