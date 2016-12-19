Total number of 597 people die of ‘shock’ after Jayalalithaa’s demise, says AIADMK

Chennai, Dec 19: Ruling AIADMK said today that a total of 597 people have died of “shock” following the demise of former Tamil Nadu chief minister and party general secretary J Jayalalithaa on December 5.

In a statement, the party condoled the deaths and announced relief of Rs 3 lakh each to the families of the deceased. The party said the total number of people who had died now stood at 597.

The statement added that six people had attempted suicide thus far, including four people.

The party had earlier announced Rs 50,000 for one person who allegedly attempted suicide and another who had cut off his finger after hearing about Jayalalithaa’s death. In the latest statement, the party announced Rs 50,000 for the four people for their medical treatment.