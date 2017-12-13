Tough encounter on cards as hosts FC Pune City takes on table toppers Bengaluru FC

| By : Joe Williams

Pune, Dec 13: As FC Pune City is all set to take on Bengaluru FC in the Hero Indian Super League match at the Balewadi Sports Complex here on Thursday, coaches of both teams described the match in one word- “tough”.

They could be right going by the way these team have performed in the last match as they won against their respective rivals.

The teams are locked with nine points, but the Bengaluru FC are on top of the points table having played four, while Pune will be playing their sixth match and are placed in the third position.

“It will be a tough match, as both teams are evenly matched when it comes to performers. It’s going to be a difficult outing, ”said Roca, the former assistant Barcelona coach and the current Bengaluru FC coach.

Roca who is from Spain went on to say, “that it all depends on the match day on how the players deliver. Pune have a very experienced set of players with a good coach. And having said that we are prepared to challenge them”.

Bengaluru will be without their regular custodian, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu who has been red carded during their match against Goa FC. But, that does not bother the coach as he says that reserve keepers will take this opportunity and could deliver better.

The Spaniard was of the opinion that luck does play a role in all walks of life and football is no different.

“It all depends on how the players latch on to the opportunities that come their way and exploit them,” he said.

Regarding the changes in the side, Roca said that it will all depend on the players as how they are doing and if they prove they are good they will find their name in the playing eleven.

FC Pune who have played five matches have the privilege, as the window for reserve players has opened, and they have called in two of their reserve players, striker Gani Ahmed Nigam and defender Sahil Panwar into the main squad. They will be replacing Wayne Vaz and and Pawan Kumar respectively.

This is accordance with the ISL Player guidelines allowing a club to replace domestic players in main squad with players from its reserve squad after the club’s 5th and 10th and 15th game.

“It will be a very tough match, they are very good in all fronts, and this is an opportunity for us to stop them,” said Pune coach Ranko Popivic on the eve of the match.

Pune City are in a buoyant mood after beating Jamshedpur FC in their previous outing. The coach was pleased that they not just breached the Jamshedpur defence for the first time in five matches, but they also managed to keep a clean sheet for the first time.

“Bengaluru are a good side as they have had more time in preparing for the League but I don’t want them as the favourites,”said Popovic about their opponents.

Team (from)

Bengaluru FC

Goalkeepers: Abhra Mondal, Calvin Abhishek, Lalthuammawia Ralte

Defenders: Boithang Haokip, Collin Abranches, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, John James Johnson, Joyner Monte Lourenco, Juan Antonio Gonzalez Fernandez, Nishu Kumar, Rahul Shankar, Bheke Subhasish Bose

Midfielders: Alwyn George, Antonio Dovale Rodriguez, Dimas Delgado Morgado, Eduardo Garcia Martin, Erik Endel Paartalu, Lenny Rodrigues, Malsawmzuala, Zohmingliana Ralte

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Udanta Singh, Miku, Braulio Nobrega, Thongkhosiem Haokip

Team (from)

FC Pune City

Goalkeepers: Anuj Kumar, Kamaljit Singh, Vishal Kaith

Defenders: Damir Grgic, Gurtej Singh, Harpreet Singh Sahota, Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Pawan Kumar, Rafael Lopez Gomez, Sarthak Golui, Wayne Vaz

Midfielders: Adil Ahmed Khan, Isaac Vanmalsawma Chhakchhuak, Jewel Raja Shaikh, Jonatan Lucca, Marcos Tebar, Robertino Pugliara, Rohit Kumar

Forwards: Ajay Singh, Baljit Singh Sahni, Diego Carlos de Oliveira, Emiliano Alfaro, Kean Francis Lewis, Marcelinho, Muhammed Ashique Kuruniyan