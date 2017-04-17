Tough time for TTV Dinakaran as police recover Rs. 1.3 crore from middleman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

New Delhi, April 17: A few hours after AIADMK general secretary TTV Dinakaran rebuffed charges of trying to buy the party’s ‘two leaves’ symbol, the Delhi Police Crime Branch on Monday recovered approximately Rs. 1.3 crore from alleged middleman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Dinakaran, who is considered to be a close Sasikala aide, has said that he was ready to legally face any summons from the Delhi Police.

“I don’t know anybody by this name Sukesh Chandrasekhar. I haven’t bribed anyone for anything,” he told the media in Chennai.

Dinakaran was earlier in the day named as an accused in the FIR filed by the Delhi Police Crime Branch for allegedly offering a bribe.

Delhi Police Crime Branch recovered Approx Rs 1.3 Crore from alleged middleman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

A FIR has been filed under Section 8 of the Prevention of the Corruption Act. The section pertains to taking gratification, in order, by corrupt or illegal means, to influence a public servant. Section 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC has also been invoked.

The case against the AIADMK general secretary comes soon after IT raids on 50 locations in Tamil Nadu during which the officials seized Rs 5.5 crore from Tamil Nadu Health Minister Vijaya Bhaskar’s associates. Vijayabaskar is said to be a supporter of Dinakaran.

Dinakaran’s faction contested on the hat symbol after the Election Commission froze the two leaves symbol while acknowledging the split in the party.

Chandrasekhar was arrested from the Hyatt hotel last night. (ANI)