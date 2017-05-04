Tourist from Singapore has been injured after he was attacked by a Komodo dragon in Indonesia

Jakarta, May4:A 50-year-old tourist from Singapore has bee injured after he was attacked by a Komodo dragon at an Indonesian national park.

The 50-year-old man was filming a group of Komodos eating at the Komodo National Park in East Nusa Tenggara province when one of the animals attacked him, the Viva.co news portal reported.

Mr Lon Lee Alle, who was in West Manggarai, a regency in Indonesia’s southernmost province of East Nusa Tenggara, to visit the Komodo National Park, was severely injured after getting bitten on his left leg.

According to the park’s head, Mr Sudiyono, Mr Alle was initially watching several Komodos eating pigs and goats belonging to villagers. He approached the animals to take pictures, ignoring locals’ warning that he should not go too close.

Locals immediately helped pull Mr Alle away from the Komodos and rushed him to the nearby medical centre where he received first aid. Mr Alle was then taken to the Siloam General Hospital on a military speed boat.

“He was too busy filming and didn’t pay attention to his surrounding,” the park’s director was quoted as saying.

The Komodo dragon is categorised as a vulnerable species, meaning that it is likely to become endangered unless their numbers grow.

An estimated 5,000 Komodo dragons live in the Komodo National Park and its surrounding areas, about 1,600 kilometres east of Jakarta.

Komodo dragons are known to be aggressive, but fatal attacks on humans are rare.

He added that the Singaporean had stayed with locals for three days to save costs.

“The incident took place away from the area set by us where tourists are allowed to observe Komodos. I also appeal to all tourists to take guides with you when wandering around to see Komodo dragons,” said Mr Sudiyono.

“Never risk your safety by staying with locals and watching Komodos without an official guide only for the sake of your budget,” he warned.

Komodo dragons, the largest living species of lizards, can grow up to a maximum length of 3m and weigh approximately 70kg.

They live on several Indonesian islands, where they hunt and ambush prey including birds and mammals.