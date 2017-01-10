Kolkata, Jan 10: Three injured during derailment of toy train of Himalayan Railway derailed in Kurseong, West Bengal.

Two coaches and the engine of the Toy Train, a part of the Darjeeling Himalayan Railways, derailed between the Mahanadi and Dayabari station near Kurseong in West Bengal on Tuesday afternoon.

According to initial reports, as many as 10 passengers, including the motorman of the train were injured in the incident. Darjeeling Superintendent of Police, Amit Javalgi said, “We have received the information and are looking into it.”

The Toy Train was declared a world heritage site by UNESCO on December 2, 1999. The two versions of the toy train -steam and diesel – run between Siliguri and Darjeeling.

The train leaves from Ghoom Station, which is the highest point reached by the railway (7,407ft), and from here there is a descent for four miles down a spur to Darjeeling Station (6,812ft). Loops are the speciality of the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway and it helps in gaining height for the rail line along the mountain.