Toyota Innova Crysta Touring Sport Variant edition launched in India priced at INR17.79 lakh for petrol version

NewDelhi, May4:Toyota India has launched a new variant of Toyota Innova Crysta in India called the Touring Sport. The new Toyota Innova Crysta Touring Sport has been launched on the new Innova’s first anniversary and is available with the petrol and diesel engine options. The new Innova Crysta Touring Sport is only available in the seven seat option with the second row getting the much loved individual captain seats. The prices for the Innova Crysta Touring Sport start at Rs 17.79 lakh for the petrol version and Rs 18.91 lakh for the diesel version (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Toyota Innova Crysta Touring Sport

The updates on the Toyota Innova Crysta Touring Sport are mainly cosmetic. To start off with, the MPV now gets this lovely sporty shade of red as seen in the pictures. The font grille and the rear tail gate garnish have been both painted in a shade of gloss black. The MPV now also gets a crossover style bodykit and wheel arch accents. The claddings have been accented with chrome to give it a slightly rugged and yet premium look. The front bumper also gets some chrome accent pieces while the tail gate gets a new and slightly more pronounced spoiler. After receiving feedback and complaints about the larger 17-inch wheels not holding up well on Indian roads, Toyota had recently decided to downsize the wheels from a 17-inch wheel to a 16-inch wheel. The Touring Sport, despite having sportier styling stays with the 16-inch wheel, which has now been painted in a shade of matte black, which does go really well with the red shade.

Toyota Innova Crysta Touring Sport Interiors

As we mentioned earlier, the Innova Crysta Touring Sport is available with both petrol and diesel engine options with a manual and an automatic gearbox option. The petrol engine is a 2.7-litre unit which makes 164 bhp of peak power and 245 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic. The diesel variant gets two engine options. The manual diesel is equipped with a 2.4-litre unit that makes 148 bhp of peak power and 343 Nm of peak torque mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The automatic Innova Crysta Touring Sport gets the 2.8-litre engine which makes 172 bhp and 360 Nm of peak power mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox.