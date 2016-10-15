Toyota Prius to launch in India in early 2017

NewDelhi,Oct15:According to Autocar India, the new Toyota Prius will launch in India in early 2017, a year after its local debut at the Auto Expo 2016. Like the model it replaces, the next gen Prius will be imported via the CBU route.

With the government offering incentives on alternate powered vehicles in India, sales of the Toyota Camry hybrid in India have inspired Toyota as well as other manufacturers to introduce hybrids. Being a CBU and equipped with more advanced tech, the Prius will be significantly more expensive than the Camry hybrid. So it’s likely to be a niche product that will help showcase Toyota’s innovations in hybrid propulsion, rather than bring volumes like it does in markets like the U.S and Japan.

Compared to the outgoing model, the Prius is 60 mm longer, 15 mm wider but 20 mm shorter. The wheelbase remains unchanged at 2,700 mm. The exterior styling has taken a revolutionary jump, featuring a design that gives it eyeballs wherever it goes.

Powering the Prius is Toyota’s Hybrid Synergy Drive, which combines a 97 hp 1.8L petrol engine, and a 71 hp electric motor. The powertrain is paired with a CVT that sends power to the front wheels. The new Prius is capable of a mileage of around 40 km/l, which would make it one of the most fuel efficient cars in India