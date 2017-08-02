Tracking citizens using Aadhaar impossible, UIDAI informs Supreme Court

New Delhi, August 2: It is virtually impossible to track or spy on citizen using Aadhaar card. UIDAI, the Unique Identification Authority of India confirmed to the Supreme Court on Tuesday. According to reports, the UIDAI argued that enabling a security feature could ensure that the Aadhar is not used for surveillance if court permits to.

On the constitutional bench comprising nine judges debated whether privacy is a fundamental right or not. Additional solicitor general Tushar Mehta demonstrated that it is impossible to track a citizen even if the government want to do so and thus it would not stand. Also, “nothing is private in the online era” he clarifies that the repository of biometrics could be done only by a statutory body.

In an online world, there is no privacy as such where the court held it to be a fundamental right or not, said Tushar Mehtha. He had also informed that the government would set up a high-level committee headed by a former top court judge BN Srikrishna to examine the key data protection.

The debate came up after the government claimed that every person has the right to privacy. There were allegations from several corners that the Aadhar system breaches an individual’s privacy.

Those opposed Aadhaar had sharply criticised this, prompting the chief justice to set up a nine-judge bench to settle the issue. “A poor person may choose subsidised food grains over whether he or she can have a higher wall to protect his privacy,” privacy is a relative concept, argued senior advocate CA Sundaram appearing for the state of Maharashtra.