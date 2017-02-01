Traffic block for Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao convoy, diabetic housewife dies in car

Hyderabad, Feb1: A traffic block created by the CM’s movement in Suryapet claimed the life of a housewife. Soma Lakhsmamma, 65, who developed complications was going to a hospital located in the lane next to energy minister P. Jagadeesh Reddy’s house, where Chief Minister K. Chandrasekar Rao had halted for lunch on way to Khammam to inaugurate the Bhakta Ramadasu Project.

When their car was stopped by the police, it took another lane and reached hospital. But due to the delay, Lakshmamma died in the car. However, police denied this saying that the vehicle Lakshm-amma was travelling was not stopped by the police. Lakshmamma, a resident of Suryapet, was suffering from hypertension, diabetes and heart problems. On Monday her husband Anjaiah took to her to the nearby Gayatri Nursing Home. Dr Ram Murthy treated her and advised them to take her to Hyderabad.

On Tuesday morning, Anjaiah hired a car to take his wife to hospital but she suddenly developed complications. Anjaiah asked the driver to rush to Dr Ram Murthy’s hospital located in the lane next to minister Jagdeesh Reddy’s residence. When they reached the Telangana Talli Junction police stopped them citing the CM’s movement. “We took another lane but we were stopped again near the hospital. I rushed inside and pleaded with the doctor to examine my wife. The doctor came out and she was taken inside the hospital where she was declared dead,” Anjaiah said.

He blamed the police for not allowing them to go to hospital and alleged that if she had got care in time she might have survived. Suryapet SP Ms Parimala Nutan said the police did not stop the car and on knowing about a car carrying a serious patient they allowed the vehicle to proceed to hospital. “Keeping in view the situation the police brought the doctor to the vehicle. The CM’s movement did not block their car,” the SP said.