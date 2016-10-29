Traffic congestion on eve of Diwali :  Rs.200 crore fuel loss in cities, says ASSOCHAM study

New Delhi, Oct 29: Traffic congestion on eve of Diwali costs a bomb in terms of both time and money thereby leading to loss of fuel worth up to Rs 200 crore as vehicular movement comes to a near standstill on roads across major cities in India, noted a quick ASSOCHAM analysis.

Though local administration in various cities have made traffic restrictions in certain busy markets as part of precautionary measures, however last minute rush be it for shopping, gifting and exchanging Diwali greetings makes it a nightmare for commuters across cities, noted the ASSOCHAM analysis.

Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune and other major cities witness worst traffic conditions during the festive season.

“With people who hardly travel by their own vehicle during rest of the year tend to take their vehicles to exchange Diwali greetings with their friends and relatives which as per a rough estimate push traffic volume by up to 25 per cent,” said Mr D.S. Rawat, secretary general of ASSOCHAM.

“There are various other reasons that add to the woes of commuters as shopkeepers tend to extend their shops onto pavements and occupy parking spaces by erecting tents, leading to traffic chaos and making people waste up to four hours in traffic jams,” said Mr Rawat.

“Though traffic police authorities are doing their best by deploying more personnel to control the situation and are updating people about traffic conditions through social media but much needs to be done to keep congestion on roads at moderate levels,” he added.