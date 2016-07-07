Traffic cops transport heart over 18 km in 16 minutes in Delhi

July 7, 2016
New Delhi July 7 :  A green corridor was set up from Indira Gandhi International Airport to a hospital in New Friends Colony in New Delhi to transport a live heart for transplantation in a patient, as the over 18 km distance was covered within 16 minutes.

The heart was carried by a team of doctors in a chartered plane from Jaipur after retrieving it from a person who was declared brain dead.

The heart was kept in a special box and received at terminal 1-D of the airport and rushed through the green corridor to Fortis Escorts hospital in New Friends Colony, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Traffic (southern range) Harendra Singh.

Facilitating unobstructed movement of the ambulance which was carrying the heart, Traffic Police personnel were deployed on the way to regulate traffic on the road, he said, adding the over 18 km distance was covered within 16 minutes.

