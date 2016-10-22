‘Traffic’ Ramaswamy and his aide Fathima booked for ‘spreading rumours’ on Jayalalithaa’s Health

Chennai, Oct 22: Cases have been registered against social activist ‘Traffic’ K R Ramaswamy and his aide Fathima for allegedly spreading rumours about the health status of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, police today said.

A top police official said that cases have been registered under various IPC sections including section 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot).

Police have already arrested eight persons on the charge of spreading rumours about the health of Jayalalithaa, undergoing treatment at the Apollo Hospitals here since September 22. They had warned of stern action against those spreading rumours on the chief minister’s health and have already registered around 50 cases in this connection.