Tragic Incident : Bride’s father in Bihar suffers stroke, dies fearing rejection of dowry

November 12, 2016
Patna, Nov 12: In a fallout of demonetisation, a bride’s father suffered a massive stroke in Bihar’s Kaimur district and later died fearing that the groom’s family might not accept the amount of Rs 35,000 demanded as dowry in Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes.
The victim Ram Awadh Sah, 45, had fixed the marriage of the eldest of his four daughters and the marriage was supposed to take place early next year.
In the evening on November 8, PM Modi had announced that Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes would be demonetised.
