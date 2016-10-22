Trai recommends Rs 3,050 crore fine on Airtel, Vodafone, Idea for deliberately blocking calls made from Reliance Jio network

New Delhi, October 22: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) recommended penal action against the country’s top three telcommunication service providers, on Friday. The fine extents to Rs 50 crore per circle, for deliberately blocking calls made from new operator Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd’s (Jio) network, reports  livemint.com.

