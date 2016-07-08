Trailer of Sonakshi Sinha’s  “Akira” is garnering rave responses :  Crossed 6 million views

Mumbai, July 8: The trailer of actress Sonakshi Sinha’s forthcoming film “Akira” is garnering rave responses, and has already got over six million views on social media. The team is loving the positive response coming their way.

The trailer of the film was hugely anticipated by fans as Fox Star Studios crafted a well-planned strategy that integrated Sonakshi’s social media following.

The campaign started with the actress releasing some assets of the film through her social identities. Each asset was launched with a strategy for her to engage with her fans, creating organic discussion and engagement on each asset and building the hype around the trailer launch.

The trailer launch last week was also crafted strategically to ensure that the asset goes viral instantly. Sonakshi took to an impromptu live chat on Facebook where she suddenly released the trailer online, amidst a live audience, read a statement.

The unannounced release of the trailer caused great excitement amongst fans. The total views on YouTube till now are over 6,000,000 already.

The film is directed by A.R. Murugadoss, who had previously directed Sonakshi in the film “Holiday”, which was a success at the box office.

“Akira” sees Sonakshi’s character coming to Mumbai from Jodhpur, where she gets into a tiff with the goons of the college she enrolls in. The story is about her fight to come out of a case, where the college goons, a corrupt cop played by Anurag Kashyap and another played by Konkona Sen Sharma play crucial components.

Shikha Kapur, Chief Marketing Officer, Fox Star Studios said: “’Akira’ is a special film from Murugadoss and Sonakshi fits into this unique character like a glove, blending raw action effortlessly with depth of emotion.”

She added: “With the slew of digital activities that we planned around the trailer launch, coupled with some precise strategic planning, we are thrilled that the trailer has evoked such a positive response with audiences.”

“Akira” releases on September 2.

Watch the Trailer Here:

